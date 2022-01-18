Chaparral and Splawn Ranch closures planned for this week

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division announces road closures starting Jan. 18 through Feb 1.
According to Public Works, crews will be completing asphalt overlay and milling services, which will result in various lane closures.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the following roads will be closed:
- Chaparral Road to East of Steppington Drive to East of Rosewood Drive
- Fort Hood Street (State Highway 195) Right of Way to Bell County Maintenance Line
- Splawn Ranch Drive from Ft. Hood Street (State Highway 195) to Cullen Drive.
There will be makers for traffic that will help with the flow of traffic in these areas. As usual, Public Works reminds Killeen residents to abide by all rules of the road.