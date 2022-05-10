A Robinson cemetery fixes sinking hole issue

Waco man Craig Becker claims he's seen a handful of holes in the ground at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

ROBINSON, Texas — Back in September, Craig Becker was visiting his parents at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Robinson when he nearly fell in a deep hole near their headstones.

He claims to have seen a lot of deep holes in parts of the ground at the cemetery and reached out to cemetery officials to get them filled as soon as possible.

"These holes are probably eight to ten inches deep and there are also huge cracks in the ground. I'm not trying to get them in trouble, I just want the holes fixed," Becker explained.

Becker then contacted officials at Chapel Hill to fix the problem. He said it had been over three weeks since he filed a report with them and still little to nothing was done.

The last time Becker claims he visited his parents at the cemetery was Sept. 26 and the hole he was worried about was filled with dirt but not enough to make the issue less dangerous.

6 News reached out to the Vice President of Operations Greg Schoonmaker regarding the hole near his parents' headstones. He says they got his work order on Oct. 3 and they fixed the holes he reported the next day.

In regards to the other holes Becker claims to have seen, Schoonmaker asks any families or cemetery visitors who may see any holes the report them to cemetery officials so they can take care of them as soon as possible.

"Sometimes we don't always see them before the family does and all they have to do is contact us attorney in what's called a work order where we will have our crew go out and repair the issue," Schoonmaker shared.