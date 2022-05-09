Charities hold camp for Ukrainian children-refugees at Peaceable Kingdom

More than 50 Ukrainian children were able to come together for weekend camp thanks to Rotary District 5870 and Variety of Texas.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Ukrainian mother, who goes by Maria, was forced to flee Ukraine in March of this year. She had lived in Kiev and worried about the dangers, as well as how it would affect her 13-year-old son. Maria said the family was forced to leave so quickly that they brought only backpacks with a few items. She said the area where they once lived in Kiev has now been shelled three times.

Maria's son is learning English right now, but still has trouble communicating with classmates.

Last weekend, however, that wasn't a problem.

On Friday, Sept. 2, more than 50 Ukrainian children, and their patents, came together at Peaceable Kingdom just south of Killeen. Maria's son was able to speak to other kids in his native language once more.

"We have been missing the Ukrainian language and my son is still learning English. For him, to speak Ukrainian and to hear Ukrainian is very refreshing," Maria said. "It was a ray of light for him to know there is someone else that speaks his language and understands him...he was able to connect with some other kids."

The camp was made possible by Nonprofit Variety of Texas, which runs Peaceable Kingdom, and Rotary District 5870. The rotary club provided 55 volunteers and $20,000 to make the camp possible.

"Rotary fortunately enough, and gratefully, was able to step up and help us put all of this on, " Peaceable Kingdom Interim Director Brandon Pledger said.

Over the weekend, the kids were able to play on zip-lines, low ropes and rope nets, build s'mores and sing campfire stories. Pledger said the kids were initially shy, but started to become more an more comfortable as the weekend went on.

“It’s been awesome to see them come, at the begging of the week very shutdown, very shy with a whole shell around them, to today at this carnival where they are having fun, being a kid again, and just living life to the fullest,” Pledger said.

Many of the Ukrainian children, Pledger said, had never been able to play on a rope course or make s'mores. Rotary District Governor Shannon Coleman told reporters the weekend was just as important for the parents.

"The parents, they got here and were separate but they started to connect with each other," Coleman said. "And they created friendships that are going to take them beyond this weekend.

Coleman said they would love to do additional camps hope other organizations in the community will join them in support.