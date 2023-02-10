Charles Kimble to take on interim Chief role for Killeen Police

Kimble retired as the KPD Chief on Jan. 27 but will fill-in until a permanent Chief is found.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Charles Kimble will step into the role of Interim Police Chief, the Killeen Police Department announced Friday.

Kimble served as Killeen's Chief from Sept. 1, 2017 until Jan. 27, 2023 when he retired.

The city said Kimble will fill the role for up to 12 weeks as they look for a new Chief.

During his time as Chief, the overall crime rate dropped in the city, he created a new training division and added two new K9 units to the patrol division.

Kimble has acted as a law enforcement expert on recent events for 6 news, including the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.

Nichols was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers. The incident was captured on video. The officers have since been charged with second-degree murder.