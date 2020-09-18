Charred remains found in burned truck Friday in Lampasas County

A four-door Ford pickup truck was found in a gravel pit behind a cement business. The truck was completely burned and extinguished.

LAMPASAS, Texas — The Lampasas Sheriff's Office received a call from the Copperas Cove Police Department at 1:43 p.m. Friday about a vehicle that was found in the area of 2002 block West U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas County. A four-door Ford pickup truck was found in a gravel pit behind a cement business. The truck was completely burned and extinguished, according to the Lampasas Sheriff's Office.

It also appeared that there were charred remains in the driver's seat. The remains could not be identified on scene. A semi-automatic pistol was also found in the driver's seat next to the remains, according to the Lampasas Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy was ordered to determine if the remains were human and to find DNA identification. The truck was secured for further processing, according to the Lampasas Sheriff's Office.

This investigation is ongoing.