Cheap family fun options in Central Texas for the summer

Central Texas spots you can go to this summer without breaking the bank.

TEMPLE, Texas — I'm sure you've heard that inflation is making everything a little expensive these days. But have you heard about some of the cheaper ways you and the whole family can have fun in Central Texas this summer?

There's a few options in Temple and surrounding areas in Central Texas where you can take the family for some free fun, or at least for less than the cost of a gallon of gas.

"Lots of cities are going towards opening this kind of facility," Temple City Aquatics Coordinator Sundae Heim said. "There's splash pads or Summer Fun. There's one in Waco and we have one here in temple we also have four other pools in this city."

In Belton and Temple, there's the Harris Community Park Splash Pad, Ferguson Park Splash Pad, and outdoor and indoor pools all throughout Central Texas.

One of the favorites in the area though is the Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple.

Admission for a day is $5 per child, $7 for adults and free for infants. Heim says the city of Temple has no intention of changing those low prices any time soon.

"This is a parks and recreation for the city and temple. We're here for the community. So we try and keep our prices low enough so everybody can afford to come here and have a wonderful time."

The lines are long, so it's best to get there early if you want to have fun at the water park. But there's still plenty of option all around Central Texas to take the family, or even take yourself for less than it costs to fill up your tank.