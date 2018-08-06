Two and a half years after the brutal death of a Gatesville toddler, the man accused of doing it pleaded guilty Friday to Capital Murder, according to Coryell County District Attorney, Dusty Boyd.

Boyd said Chet Shelton's attorney said Shelton would plead guilty and serve life in prison if prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty.

Shelton was accused of beating and sexually abusing Makai Brooks Lamar, 2, in January, 2016. Prosecutors charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

"We are very satisfied with the outcome. We had several goals in mind -- number one, get justice for Makai Lamar and his family and to create closure for them to the extent that this is a life long decision to the degree that they don't have the stress of going to a trial," Boyd said. "So, ultimately we're very satisfied with reaching a conclusion that's consistent with the family's desires."

© 2018 KCEN