A petition started by a woman in Aurora, CO aims to bring Chick-Fil-A to military installations across the country which, of course, would include Fort Hood.

Emily Carby is active duty military and is stationed at Buckley Air Force Base. She started the petition on change.org, calling the fast food chicken chain "one of the most wholesome, happy and beloved fast food chains to exist in America today."

The petition reached its goal of 50-thousand signatures in just two weeks. Carby increased the goal to 75-thousand Thursday around Noon. By the way, Carby also directed the petition at President Donald Trump. No word on whether the Commander and Chief will weigh in on the issue.

Chick-Fil-A has been ranked the number one fast food restaurant in the country for three years in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index released every year.

