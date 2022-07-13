Harker Heights Chief of Police announces retirement

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Chief Phillip M. Gadd announced that he would be retiring effective July 15 via Harker Heights Police Department Facebook.
After 30 years serving Central Texas and 45 years in total with law enforcement, Gadd thanked the community and his police department:
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you, the citizens of Harker Heights, for your continued support of our Police Department… I am also extremely proud of the men and women of Harker Heights Police Department who serve this community. Thank you all for making Harker Heights an incredible place to work, live, shop, and play. All my best for continued success!"
Gadd will be honored at a retirement celebration the same day at 2 p.m., at the Saint Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center, 1001 FM 2410.
