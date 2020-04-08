FOUND | Two sisters taken from Waco Tire Shop found safe

Eight-year-old Reyna Arenas and 7-year-old Sofya Arenas were taken about an hour ago by their biological father Roberto Arenas, who does not have custodial rights.

WACO, Texas — Update: Reyna and Sofya have been found and are now safe. Roberto is now in custody, according to the Waco Police Department.

They were located in Fort Worth by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Two sisters were taken from a Tire Shop near S. 26th and Speight Ave. in Waco Monday, according to the Waco Police Department Facebook page.

Eight-year-old Reyna Arenas and 7-year-old Sofya Arenas were taken about an hour ago by their biological father Roberto Arenas, who does not have custodial rights to the girls. Officers on-scene sai they are concerned about their well being because Roberto is on the run.

Today alone he stole two vehicles and is currently believed to be in a lifted 2017 red Chevrolet Silverado with Texas License Plate number JVM0776. The truck will have Danny's Lift Kit on the tailgate of the truck, according to the Waco PD.

Reyna was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with aqua blue shorts. She is about 3 1/2 feet tall and about 55 lbs. Sofya is wearing an aqua blue t-shirt with pink leggings and is slightly taller than her sister Reyna.

Roberto is 38 years old and is 5'4" and about 170lbs. He is currently wanted and his family believes he may now be on the run to Mexico.

If you see him and the girls, call 9-1-1 immediately and the Waco PD sid to not approach them or the truck.