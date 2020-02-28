HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department was looking for help to identify a toddler they found alone Friday.

According to the department, he was found in the area of Cottonwood Dr. and Mockingbird Lane in Harker Heights. They believe he is two or three years old and appears to be non-verbal.

Please contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 if you have any information about the child.

