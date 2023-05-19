2-year-old girl flown to hospital after being found in pool, Baytown police say

This happened at 11 a.m. at a home on Ellen Street in the Pinehurst subdivision.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A toddler was flown to a hospital after being found in a pool in Baytown Friday morning, according to police.

Neighbors told KHOU 11's Jason Miles that the toddler was being watched by a long-time babysitter when she somehow got through a gate. They said the babysitter is usually very cognizant of the potential danger and even puts floaties on the kids she babysits when they go in the backyard.

Somehow, neighbors said that the little girl managed to get into the patio area, despite some kind of barrier.

This comes just days after another young child nearly drowned in a hotel pool on Wednesday.