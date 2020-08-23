HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the child's disappearance is now being investigated as a murder investigation.

HOUSTON — Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass after a child's body was found Sunday morning near Brays Bayou, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Investigators said a woman was jogging near the bayou about 10:30 a.m. when she spotted the child. Houston Fire Department water rescue teams went out and recovered the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 a.m.

The chief said it's too early to confirm it is Maliyah but "most likely" it is her.

"We believe that although we can't confirm it's her, we believe there's a high probability of it being her," Acevedo said. "We don't want to give people false hope. We want to hold on to a little hope, but we want to prepare for the worse."

For now, the police department is conducting a murder investigation. No charges have been filed and officers are still searching for leads.

"We really believe this is foul play," the chief said.

Acevedo asked residents and businesses owners anywhere between Beechnut and the bayou check their camera systems. They're looking for any suspicious activity within the past 24 hours, he said.

"If you seen any suspicious vehicles, if you've seen any suspicious persons, in the past 24 hours plus, from 9:30 a.m. or even before 9:30 a.m...just call us right away," Acevedo said.

Brays Bayou runs about a mile from the apartment complex where the toddler disappeared.

Maliyah, who goes by the nickname "Tootie," was last seen Saturday morning in the 10600 block Beechnut Street. She was reportedly playing at the apartment's playground when she vanished.

The mother's boyfriend, who was there at the time, said it all happened just before the were going to go eat.

"It was only five minutes. It happened so fast, and she was gone," he said.

We spoke to hit at the scene where the child's body was found. He criticized the department's search efforts, saying the community played a bigger part in the search.

If you have any information related to the case, please call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or HPD homicide investigators.

"We need the public's help," Acevedo said.

Houston homicide detectives are en route to Brays Bayou near the University of Houston after a child's body was found.

The scene is in the 5200 block of Carrolton Street.

At this time, the deceased child has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

