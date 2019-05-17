CHILTON, Texas — A Chilton Independent School District teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to CISD superintendent Brandon Hubbard.

Hubbard said the district proceeded with an investigation, but realized "the scope of the situation exceeded district capabilities.

CISD notified law enforcement to conduct a more thorough investigation to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, Hubbard said.

The district is handling any known violations of district policy.

Hubbard said teachers are required to undergo a criminal background check that includes fingerprinting.

"We understand that you entrust us with the well-being of your children," Hubbard said. "When allegations of inappropriate relationships arise, we will continue to be vigilant and take immediate action."

Hubbard welcomed anyone with questions regarding the manner to contat him directly at 254-546-1227 or bhubbard@chiltonisd.org, but said answers may be limited due to the on-going investigation.