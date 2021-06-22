Chilton superintendent, Baylor alumnus named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Brandon Hubbard has served as superintendent of Chilton ISD since 2016 and has been an educator for 17 years.

CHILTON, Texas — Chilton ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard has been named the 2021 Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and regional nominee for the Texas State Superintendent of the Year, according to a release from Education Service Center Region 12.

Hubbard has served as superintendent of Chilton ISD since 2016 and as an educator for 17 years. His previous positions include principal, assistant principal and teacher in Chilton and Waco ISD.

"We are delighted to recognize Dr. Hubbard as one of the top superintendents in the state of Texas," Executive Director of ESC Region 12 Dr. Jerry Maze said. "He was chosen by a committee of school board members from around our region for his outstanding leadership in student achievement and for his work on behalf of students, teachers and his community.”

Under Hubbard's leadership, Chilton ISD has a culture of continuous improvement, creativity and innovation. He challenges staff members to "go beyond" demographic and statistical limits in pursuit of excellence. He used student data to develop staff and student support.

During the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years, psychometric analyses predicted that Chilton ISD would perform at the "D" level based upon student demographics. Hubbard used this prediction as a rallying cry for the staff and students. In each of those academic years, the school reached a "B" rating. Hubbard and his team are confident that they will achieve an "A" rating through systematic instructional practices.

As an instructional leader, Hubbard said he believes it is crucial that he not lose touch with what matters ⏤ the classroom, which is why his is often found tutoring eighth grade students in math.

Over the past five years, one of Hubbard's most notable accomplishments has been implementing a comprehensive social and emotional learning program for teachers and students. Through this work, the CISD culture has undergone a transformation to a belief that all things are possible for every student in this small rural community.

Over the past three years, Chilton ISD has increased spending on teacher development and growth. These investments include a partnership with the AVIDinstitute, expanded Career and Technology offerings through GWAMA and GWAHCA in Waco ISD, and the development of a multi-tiered system of support instruction. His goal is to ensure that educator training reaches the application and implementation level in every classroom.

"I am humbled to be selected as the recipient of this award. It delineates the 'Refuse To Sink' mindset of our students, staff, parents, and community," Hubbard said. "Our community has demonstrated the Chilton Pirate resolve to allow every problem to push us to greater purpose and proficiency. I am blessed and privileged to serve the Chilton ISD community. We Refuse To Sink."

In a year like no other, Hubbard used a methodical approach to planning and ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment from the onset of the pandemic. In addition to working closely with community members for a safe school reentry, Hubbard implemented several new protocols and equipment, including new cleaning machines, an air purification system, desk shields for every student, and temperature scanning devices.

Most notably ⏤ and extremely rare for a small, rural school ⏤ Hubbard led the establishment of an onsite health clinic for Chilton ISD students and faculty members. The clinic offers rapid COVID testing, strep and flu testing, and acute, non-emergent healthcare. Additionally, there is a possibility of expanding services to provide acute mental health care for students and staff.

"Dr. Hubbard has led Chilton ISD with compassion, poise, and innovative practices, beginning with a re-visioning process for the district, to engaging our community through multiple communication channels and most recently through his leadership during the pandemic," said CISD Board President Rodney Hall. "His commitment and dedication to the students and staff members of the Chilton ISD have caused the standard of service in our district and community to increase exponentially."