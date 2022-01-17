China Spring football celebrates state title with parade, pep rally

The China Spring Cougars celebrated their state title accordingly a month after the clock hit zero

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The China Spring Cougars became State Champions for the second time since 1978 a month ago.

On Monday, fans, parents, and the community gathered to celebrate the team with a pep-rally and parade.

“It was just such a joy to come to work everyday," defensive ends coach Brendan Smith said. "I’ve heard other coaches say that before and they talk about they were good but we were better here and they were just so fun to be around in practice and then to live it was just an exceptional opportunity.”

Each person who was responsible for the Cougs' state title run was recognized. The football team even handed out medals to the band.

It was a historic 16-0 season for China Spring. Some players who addressed the crowd mentioned knowing this team was special, but they just had to take it one game at a time.

That motto led them to AT&T Stadium and eventually back to their home base for an epic celebration.

These autographs will be worth some money someday. Great night capped off here at @cscougarsports @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/4FXy6efSFb — Matt Lively (@mattblively) January 18, 2022

One mother, Anne Trevino, said the night was filled with mixed emotions as they cap off the year.

"My sons a senior so that makes it more emotional every game in the playoffs wondering if it's gonna be their last and just seeing them and being able to celebrate them, their amazing season, 16-0, you can’t beat that.”