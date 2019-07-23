WACO, Texas — The Magnolia Foundation partnered with the national non-profit Good Sports to collect sports gear, apparel and footwear for children in need.

Magnolia employees will sort and pack $73,000 in brand new gear Friday at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center Gymnasium in Waco, according to a press release from the Magnolia Foundation.

The gear will go directly to kids at the Bledsoe Miller Rec. Center, Boys & Girls Club of Waco, Doris Miller YMCA, and Special Olympics Texas - Heart of Texas.

The event marks the start of a relationship between Magnolia Foundation and Good Sports, two groups intent on ensuring every child has the opportunity to play sports and that no child is left on the sidelines due to cost, according to the release.

RELATED: Chip, Joanna Gaines tease new network with video

RELATED: Magnolia 'brewing' up new business: A look at their new coffee shop heading to Waco

RELATED: Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donate $1.4M to St. Jude