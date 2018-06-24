Joanna Gaines took to Instagram Saturday night to share pictures of her newborn son named Crew Gaines. She says Crew was two weeks early but goes on to say the family is very grateful.

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we could not be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful." Joanna said on her Instagram post.

Chip tweeted the good news around 8:30 a.m. saying "And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!"

Chip and Joanna already have four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

