WATCH | Chip Gaines undergoes own 'fixer upper' by chopping off locks to support child cancer research

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted on Aug. 25. The video of Chip Gaines cutting off his hair is below.

Magnolia's Chip Gaines went through his own "Fixer Upper" this week after he chopped off all of his luscious locks to help support children going through cancer treatments.

On Friday, Gaines posted a video of his transformation on his social media accounts, stating he was raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

In the video, he is seen going to Monument Barber Co. in Waco with former St. Jude patient, 16-year-old Bailey, whom he met first back in 2017. At the time, Bailey was undergoing cancer treatment and Gaines shaved his entire head for a similar fundraiser and raised $230,000 for the research hospital.

This time, Gaines hopes to raise $425,000 by the end of Aug. 27.

"What’s so impressive about St. Jude is the majority of their funding comes from donors. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. And with your help, I want to keep it that way," he wrote on his fundraiser page.

In the video, his wife and business partner, Joanna Gaines, did the honors by snipping off the first round of locks. The barber then shaved the rest of his head and cleaned it up with a straight razor.

Gaines explained that he was going to donate his hair to the organization Children With Hair Loss where they will use his hair to make a wig for a child going through cancer treatment.

"You did it for a great cause," Joanna Gaines says to Chip Gaines. "It's so special."