TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Fire Department took some time off to deliver the gift of Christmas to hundreds of sick kids at McLane Children’s Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

“Seeing the firefighters take their time off on Christmas morning to come in and drop off presents for the children, I think that’s pretty amazing,” says Tiya Searcy of Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

“For us, it’s pretty special and unique,” says Nolan Kunkel from the Temple Fire Department. “To be able to brighten these kids days a little bit.”

For those that work with the kids on a regular basis, they say that not being able to go home for Christmas is a heartbreaking reality for their patients.

“It’s really difficult having children here on Christmas morning and during the holiday season period,” says Searcy. “So letting them have that moment of excitement and Santa’s here to see me, that’s what we really try to have the children experience.”

Santa Claus was also on hand for the kids this morning, as he wrapped up his tour around the world.

“It’s nice to come out, spend a little time, bring a little holiday cheer and provide a little bit of happiness on not so bright of day for some kids,” Santa says.

All of the toys, books and games delivered Tuesday was made possible by the generosity of the Temple Professional Firefighters Association #846.

Firefighters say they haven't forgotten what it’s like to be a kid this time of year.

“That traditional Christmas morning feeling of being excited, happy and knowing they got something they wanted for Christmas,” Kinkel said.

If you ask Santa, there’s one code of ethics and morals to follow for him and his fellow firefighters.

“It’s our job to make things better," he said. "To bring brightness on a dark day, and if you can make things a little better, then it’s a job well done and when everyone gets to go home, and you put a smile on a child’s face – it just fills your heart with love.”

© 2018 KCEN