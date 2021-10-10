The live video will be embedded into the article.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — 1:00 P.M.

Sheriff Don Sowell said Sgt. Martha Smith, who is with Grimes County, has picked up Araceli Nunez and Christopher and is headed to Tomball. They should arrive within the hour and then proceed to Plantersville.

On the Grimes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Sowell said everyone is looking forward to this moment and hope anyone who can come out and welcome Christopher and his family back home will do so.

Groups are gathering in Tomball, Texas waiting for Christopher Ramirez to be released from the hospital and then escorting him home in a motorcade. More to come. @KAGSnews #ChristopherRamirez #tomball #grimescounty #motorcade #headinghome #centraltexas pic.twitter.com/hQmyc1FtEY — William Johnson (@willjohnsonnews) October 11, 2021

12:30 P.M.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a press conference with the family of Christopher Ramirez is scheduled at the boy's home after he returns from the hospital.

Christopher was expected to be discharged around 12 p.m. Monday from Texas Children's and will be escorted to Tomball by the Woodlands Police Department, fire department and other first responders. In Tomball, other law enforcement from surrounding communities, as well as first responders, law enforcement and fire departments from Grimes County will bring Christopher home to Plantersville.

10:00 A.M.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Ramirez, the three-year-old boy who survived nearly four days on his own in a wooded area in Plantersville is expected to be released from the hospital around noon Monday.

To celebrate his homecoming, the sheriff's office said law enforcement, first responders, fire departments and citizens are gathering in the parking lot of Kroger's in Tomball around 11:30 to give the boy an escort to his home.