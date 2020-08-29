CHRISTUS staff prays over nurses leaving to help sister hospital in Lake Charles amid Hurricane Laura recovery

Leaders and colleagues at the Southeast Texas hospital gathered to offer a blessing and prayer for the nurses before the departure.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of nurses from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth are making their way across the state line to help out at their sister hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana who have been at the facility since Hurricane Laura hit the gulf coast area.

Leaders and colleagues at the Southeast Texas hospital gathered at noon on Saturday, Aug 29, to offer a blessing and prayer for the nurses before their departure.

“With an open mind, just go wherever the Lord places me. I’m just going to go and try to do the best that I can, try to be a witness, be that light sometimes in a community, maybe even a shoulder to cry on. Be there to serve,” said Lashaundra Percival, registered nurse with CHRISTUS.

The nurses were reportedly nervous as to what to expect, but there was no hesitation for them to leave their homes and assist the community that has once helped Southeast Texas.

“Going through so many hurricanes and seeing those people coming out and helping us, I know exactly how it feels,” said licensed vocational nurse Sarai Lovelace with CHRISTUS. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to go and be that person to them. I know they need it.”

The nurses will be helping at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles for at least a week to help the community and adhere to the mission of the CHRISTUS Health organization.

