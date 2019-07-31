LOTT, Texas — Two days after a fire destroyed the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, its members, the community and people from across the state are still in shock.

The cause of the fire remains a mystery, but for now the focus is rebuilding.

The church was surrounded by a fence while church officials waited for the insurance company to come Wednesday.

Falls County officials said the cost in damage is more than $1 million.

As far as rebuilding, the Diocese of Austin said the insurance policy on the church should cover most of the cost, but a deductible has to be met. He also said they are setting up an account that can be used to pay the deductible and anything else the church may need.

They are hoping to open the account Thursday.

“You might replace the structure, but you can never replace the memories,” said Dennis Green of Temple. “This is what draws the community together."

According to the Texas Historical commission, the Church of the Visitation was one of the largest wooden church buildings in the state of Texas.

Unfortunately, the church's 100-year-old pipe organ was also destroyed.

If you would like to donate before the account opens Thursday, you can send monetary donations to the Church of the Visitation, 144 County Rd. 3000 in Lott, Texas, 76656.

