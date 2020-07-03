FORT HOOD, Texas —

The grand opening for the new Fort Hood USO has been postponed after recent travel restrictions were announced due to the coronavirus. The grand opening and concert with Ciara was originally scheduled for March 19.

According to USO Fort Hood, the grand opening and concert will be rescheduled for this coming summer. Details will be published in the Fort Hood Sentinel and Fort Hood Facebook Page once new dates for both the grand opening and concert are scheduled.

Ciara also wrote a statement to Fort Hood and USO that said, “With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings. I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned. However, I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020. I want to thank the USO and the entire community at Ft. Hood for extending your hospitality to myself and my team. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe! Love, Ciara.”

According to the USO Fort Hood Facebook page, USO Fort Hood was the first USO center established on a military installation. Since 2001 the USO has supported the service members and their dependents through programs and services.

RELATED: Local artists react to SXSW cancellation

RELATED: SXSW is canceled, but Fiesta moves forward amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: SXSW canceled: Austin officials end 2020 festival amid coronavirus concerns