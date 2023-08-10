Hundreds bike through Cinco Ranch in honor of teen biker who was killed

Logan Dark was killed while trying to bike across South Mason Road on his way to Cinco Ranch High School nearly two weeks ago.

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Hundreds of people in Cinco Ranch found themselves cycling through grief in a neighborhood where green ribbons now line the streets after the tragic loss of 14-year-old Logan Hamilton Dark.

"So, green is a symbol and color to support pedestrians and support crosswalks and pedestrian safety," Katya Morzhueva, Owner of Cool Cat Cycles in Cinco Ranch, said.

Morzhueva organized a ride through the community Sunday in honor of Logan.

"Logan is just two weeks older than my son Miles so when I heard that it happened, it just hits you so hard and we wanted to just show them how much we loved them and that everybody feels their pain," Morzhueva said.

Logan was killed while trying to bike across South Mason Road on his way to Cinco Ranch High School nearly two weeks ago.

"As you can see, there are a lot of bikeways that crisscross this neighborhood, a lot of these kids bike to school every single day," Morzhueva said.

Bike paths brought people together on Sunday. They rode to remember Logan while also voicing frustrations in the name of safety.

"We want to be seen as members of traffic, not just as bikes or helmeted creatures," Morzhueva said.

As another white bike sits chained with care.

"After 120 of them, it doesn’t get easier," said Melissa & Steve Sims, founders of Houston Ghost Bike.

At the site where many now come to grieve a life taken too soon.

"We don’t enjoy putting out these bikes but we do put them out to create awareness to respect each other’s space and give pedestrians and cyclists the room that they deserve," Melissa Sims said.

Since the tragedy, bikers in the Cinco Ranch community have started a petition for lower speed limits near bike paths and for stricter enforcement.