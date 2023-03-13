Cirque du Soleil returns to San Antonio for the first time since 2006

The circus-inspired experience will pay homage to classic Cirque du Soleil shows with acrobatic displays and performances.

SAN ANTONIO — Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Alamo City for the first time since 2006 in the form of the stage extravanganza BAZZAR.

The circus-inspired experience will pay homage to classic Cirque du Soleil shows with acrobatic displays and performances. The show is also inspired by a traditional Middle Eastern bazaar and the bustling energy of a centuries-old, open-air market setting.

San Antonio is only the second stop of this North American tour and the first in the Southwest. Originally created in 2018, BAZZAR only toured in India and the Middle East before its relaunch in September 2022.

The show will run from November 5 to December 5 at the Nelson Wolff Stadium. Tickes will be available to the general public starting March 20.

