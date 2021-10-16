City of Belton issues boil notice

Officials say a water main broke at East 2nd Avenue and North Head Street.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton issued a boil water notice due to a water main break Saturday, according to a news release.

Officials say the affected areas are North Birdwell, East 2nd Avenue, North Head Street, Cori Drive, and Neil Street.

The water main break occurred at East 2nd Avenue and North Head Street, per the news release.

Residents that live in the affected areas are being instructed to boil their water prior to consumption according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.