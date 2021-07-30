City of Belton passes new golf cart ordinance

The new ordinance goes into effect Sunday, Aug. 1.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton has released a new ordinance specifically focused on golf carts, which goes into effect this Sunday, Aug. 1.

The ordinance says golf carts are permitted on Belton streets as long as they have the proper equipment and follow basic safety rules.

The ordinance extends proper equipment to include a license plate, mirrors, a horn, parking breaks, a slow-moving vehicle placard, reflectors and both headlights and taillights.

It also outlines that only licensed drivers are allowed to operate the vehicle, drivers are only allowed to drive the vehicle during the day, and they are prohibited from using FM roads or state highways.

When operating on a public road, golf carts must comply with traffic and parking laws of the City of Belton and the State of Texas.

The Texas Transportation Code defines a golf cart as a "motor vehicle designed by the manufacturer primarily for use on a golf course." This does not include off-road vehicles, UTVs, or ATVs.