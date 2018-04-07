The city of Waco is one step closer to bringing a bike share program to the downtown area.

On Tuesday, City council gave an initial approval to allow bike sharing companies to operate in the city. They had to go through the first of required readings of an ordinance, and says although they are very excited, they don't want to rush into it. They say some cities have already had issues with the bike share stations. They say they are picking vendors carefully and will make it clear to them that they are responsible for picking up any bikes seen laying around the city.

"We don’t want to make it loose enough, and we want to put restrictions on the fact that the vendor has to provide safe keeping on their bikes. We don’t want them thrown into the lakes, or rivers, and streams, and be a nuisance in any way," said City of Waco Spokesman Larry Holze.

On July 19, City Council will have to vote for approval again before the ordinance becomes official. They hope to have a bike share company picked out by the fall.

© 2018 KCEN