City of Kempner to turn off water for 24-48 hours for repairs

KEMPNER, Texas — Kempner residents may be without water for an extended period of time as the City prepares to conduct repairs on a leaking concrete transmission line on HWY 190.

The City of Kempner said they plan to turn off the water at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, barring any complications.

The City said they are anticipating 24-48 hours of water loss while the repairs are conducted. The City said they will be able to give a better idea of what the repairs will consist of once crews have the line exposed.

After removing a metal building in the way of the repairs, the City said excavation has commenced and the line should be exposed soon.

The City said they will keep residents updated as the situation develops.

The City of Copperas Cove assured residents that water in Copperas Cove will not be affected by the repairs, as they receive water from a different source on separate transmission lines.

Copperas Cove said the city is still under a Stage 1 order for voluntary conservation measures, and they expect Stage 2 restrictions to be necessary in the future. The City asks residents to conserve as much as possible in support of low lake levels.