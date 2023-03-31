City of Killeen asking for citizen feedback on public services

The City hired a national research firm to conduct a citywide survey.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen hired national research firm, ETC Institute, to conduct a comprehensive survey of citizens to get feedback on City services, the City announced in a news release Friday.

According to the release, the City Council prioritized the survey to get input from the community as they make decisions on services including public safety, economic development and streets, as well as code enforcement and recreation services.

"The survey will help shape many of the decision that will be made about the City’s future and is a chance to ensure Killeen’s priorities are aligned with the needs of residents," the release says. "The responses are an investment that will allow leadership to identify and address many of the opportunities and challenges facing the community."

Surveys were sent to citizens based on 2021 Census data and demographics. A second part of the survey will be live from April 17 to May 1. It contains about 40 questions. All responses will be confidential.