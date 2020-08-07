City of Belton and United Way join together to assist residents affected by COVID-19

In May, the Belton City Council authorized $10,000 in funding toward the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton and United Way of Central Texas have joined together to create a program to assist Belton residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are behind on utility bill payments, according to Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of the City of Belton and a Belton Utility Customer.

In May, the Belton City Council authorized $10,000 in funding toward the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund.

It is expected that the funding is enough to assist about 50 households in total.

To apply for the funds, residents must fill out and return a form provided by the United Way of Central Texas, which will screen the applications. Also, applicants must provide additional documentation, such as a photo ID, paycheck stub and current utility bill.

Most applications are reviewed and a funding decision is determined within five business days, according to Romer.

The application and the City of Belton staff report from May, which approved $10,000 in funding are available here. As of Tuesday, no residents had submitted applications seeking assistance.