City of Belton initiates Stage 2 Drought Conditions in hopes to conserve water

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton has initiated Stage 2 Drought Conditions Friday with the goal of reducing water consumption by 10 percent, according to a news release.

Though the city is not currently in a drought, it says conserving water is necessary to support the Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1, which is the city's water supplier, the city said in the release.

The city warns that water consumption is in "extremely high demand" and without conserving water, there could be temporary water shortages in the city.

Here's how residents can help: