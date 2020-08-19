City of Belton makes progress with renaming Confederate Park

The Belton City Council voted 6-0 on July 28 to rename Confederate Park, Public Information Officer Paul Romer said.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton City Council is considering new names for Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive.

On June 10, Belton residents Luke and Kayla Potts made a formal request through the Belton Parks and Recreation Department to change the name of Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive. The request did not suggest a specific new name for the park or street, but it recommended forming a committee to assist with the renaming process. The Potts requested the name changes because they view the current names as unwelcoming and controversial and seek something more unifying according to the city f Belton website.

The Belton City Council voted 6-0 on July 28 to rename Confederate Park, Public Information Officer Paul Romer said. The council tasked the Parks Board to come up with a 10-member committee that is for coming up with five options.

Confederate Park is located near downtown and is home to the Belton Christian Youth Center. It consists of 16.5 acres. A portion of the land was donated to Belton in 1892, according to the city's website.

The park is one of at least two things with a connection to the confederacy in Belton. A confederate statue at the Bell County Courthouse was the subject of debate in a public meeting in front of Bell County Commissioners on July 15. Multiple protests have been held in front of the statue with those in favor and opposed to removing it.

The City of Belton has a new page on its website with information about the renaming of Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive.