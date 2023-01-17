City of Belton receives $100K from Preserving Black Churches grant program

The money will go towards the Belton Mount Zion United Methodist Church Preservation and Rehabilitation Project.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton announces that it has received a $100k grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation's Preserving Black Churches grant program on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The city says the grant will go towards the Belton Mount Zion United Methodist Church Preservation and Rehabilitation Project.

This project includes repairs to windows, roofing, lighting, ceiling, landscape and much more.

Mount Zion has been a long standing piece of history in Belton and the community is happy to keep it around.

"The Mt. Zion congregation has been a vital part of the fabric of our community for over 120 years, and the opportunity to help preserve this historic structure for future generations is a blessing to us all," Mayor of Belton Wayne Carpenter said.

The city also received a $75K Preservation Texas grant on Sept. 30, 2022 to go towards the project.

Each of these grants will be a big help as the total cost to restore Mount Zion is estimated to be around $367K.

Mount Zion Pastor Patrick Russell states, "We look forward to seeing the building shine with a luster it has not had in decades."

For more information on this grant and project, visit here.