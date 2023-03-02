x
City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing

U.S. Representative John R. Carter presented a check to Belton's mayor and city manager on Friday.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. 

This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm. 

Here is a list of all of the project objectives:

  • Removal of Belton's last low water crossing
  • Flood mitigations for private and public properities
  • Access to critical city infrastructure 
  • Access to Regional Law Enforcement Training Facility
  • Development of landlocked properties

Belton City Manager Sam Listi credits the persistence of Mayor Wayne Carpenter and Congressman John Carter for the funding being provided for this long-awaited project. 

Listi states, "Congressman Carter, we are so appreciative of your support and sustained commitment to Belton and Central Texas."

The project design is expected to conclude in 2023 with construction to follow soon after. 

Posted by Belton, Texas - City Government on Friday, February 3, 2023

