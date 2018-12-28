COPPERAS COVE, Texas — All Copperas Cove utility accounts will automatically be notified of leaks affecting their water usage next year when the City implements new leak detection, alerting and resolution software Jan. 2.

While the service has been available for some time, it was previously an opt-in feature. Officials said they hope being automatically enrolled in the notification system will help account holders find leaks quickly.

The change comes after several Copperas Cove residents received extremely high water bills.

"Leak detection will help our customers identify and resolve expensive leaks without having to call the utility provider," a City statement read.

Customers will receive step-by-step information to identify and fix leaks through a customer portal.

Account holders will be able to opt-out of the alerts by clicking an "unsubscribe" button of an email they were sent or by deselecting "leak alerts" under the "communication preferences" section of their account settings in the customer portal.

