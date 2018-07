The City of Copperas Cove has hired Lisa Wilson as the new City Secretary.

Wilson was born in Killeen and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1985 and later studied business at Central Texas College.

She joined the City of Copperas Cove in 2004 as the deputy city secretary after spending 19 years in banking.

Wilson will transition to her new position Monday, July 23.

