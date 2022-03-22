The City of Copperas Cove is looking for volunteers for its 'Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off' event

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host the event from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. at the Copperas Cove City Park.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove residents and surrounding locals are invited to a Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off event on Saturday, April 2.

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host the event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Copperas Cove City Park, located at 1206 W Avenue B.

All interested volunteers are invited to meet at the park for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants, according to the flyer.

Free BBQ lunch will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Trophies will be awarded for Largest Group or Organization, Youngest Participant, and Most Unusual Item Found. Door prizes will also be available.