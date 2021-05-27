City of Groesbeck celebrates 150th anniversary with weekend festival

There's a parade on Saturday. After, there will be plenty of food trucks, street vendors, booths, games, arts, crafts, live music and more!

The City of Groesbeck is celebrating its 150th anniversary with the Groesbeck Heritage Festival all weekend long.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with a carnival. Carnival fun continues into Friday night at 6 p.m.

Then on Saturday, there will be a parade led by The Horse Calvary Detachment of the First Calvary Division based at Fort Hood.

The parade, which starts 10 a.m. in Groesbeck, will also feature 6 News' very own Chief Meteorologist Andy Andersen.

After, there will be plenty of food trucks, street vendors, booths, games, arts, crafts, live music and more!

