City of Harker Heights announces grants for small businesses during pandemic

An application for the grant can be found on the City of Harker Heights website or the Central Texas Council of Governments website.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights approved a coronavirus small business relief grant. The application period for this grant opens at 8 a.m. Monday and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 16.

Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, "The maximum amount distributed will be $3,000 per business from a total funding amount of $89,468.50 provided through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.”

The Central Texas Council of Governments will administer the program and will accept applications for two weeks. All criteria for the small business grant is available on the City of Harker Heights website.