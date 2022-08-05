City of Harker Heights to shut off water until water tanks are refilled

The city says it expects to receive water from WCID around midnight.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights plans on shutting off water to the city's residents and businesses due to low supply, according to an urgent news release.

The city says it expects to receive water from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 (WCID) around midnight and stated once there is enough water back in the storage tanks, then the valves will be reopened.

City officials said the decision to shut of the water was to save what was left for firefighting purposes.

"If we do not take these measures our tanks will be completely empty before we get water from WCID," said city officials.

Over the weekend, there were many notices and messages sent out to residents around Central Texas following a water main leak and then a power outage at the Belton Water Treatment Plant, which is controlled by WCID.

WCID supplies water to Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Nolanville and Fort Hood.

Officials said the water main leak was nearly restored when the outage happened, however, due to pressure being lost throughout the entire system, a boil water notice was required in accordance with TCEQ regulations for at least 36 hours

A boil water notice is usually issued to help ensure residents boil their water, whether for drinking, cooking or making ice, prior to using it in order to help kill harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Officials say people in the affected areas should make sure their water is brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before consumption.

Once full pressure and disinfectant levels are restored, WCID says their staff will collect bacteriological samples. The necessary e-coli test takes 24 hours to complete. The boil order will be lifted for all parts of the system with passing test results.

Alongside the boil notice, city officials are asking homeowners to turn off their water heater if the water is not running by going to the breaker box and switching the breaker to the “off” position for the water heater.