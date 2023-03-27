City of Hewitt announces new Chief of Police

Chief John McGrath has over 30 years experience in law enforcement, including being the Deputy Chief of the Arlington Police Department.

HEWITT, Texas — The City of Hewitt announced Monday that John McGrath will be the new Chief of Police with the Hewitt Police Department.

McGrath has over 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Throughout his career, he gained experience in patrol, traffic operations, criminal investigations, SWAT, internal affairs and community policing.

McGrath joined the Arlington Police Department in 1991 and worked his way up from being a sergeant and lieutenant, then the Deputy Chief in 2018.

He also holds a Master's degree in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University, as well as graduated from the FBI National Academy 282nd session.

McGrath is replacing former Police Chief Jim Devlin, who now works as the City of Hewitt's new Assistant City Manager.

“'The hiring of Chief John McGrath will only compliment and promote the Hewitt Police Department and the outstanding foundation and leadership of former Chief Jim Devlin,' now Hewitt’s Assistant City Manager," said City Manager Bo Thomas.