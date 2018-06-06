The city of Hewitt has plans underway to make a busy school zone safer. The goal is to spend $65,000 dollars for road improvements on Panther Way and Hewitt Drive after a crossing guard was hit trying to protect a student.

City officials said the volume of traffic at the intersection has increased dramatically in the last couple of years simply because more people are moving to Hewitt. Since the city is growing they are trying to fix the problem now.

On Wednesday a traffic crash happened around noon on Hewitt Drive and Panther Way. It's one of the many reasons moms like Jennifer Stone are on edge when sending their kids to neighborhood schools like Midway High School, Midway Middle School, and Hewitt Elementary.

"There's crossing guards, but it’s still bad up there,” Stone said. “Kids go around the crossing guards and cross the streets and drivers do not pay attention especially when they are in a rush."

In 2015 a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle while trying to prevent a student from getting hit. To help keep something like this from happening again the city of Hewitt plans to spend $65,000 dollars on road safety improvements. Stone says she couldn't be happier.

"That is a positive. I’ve heard of kids getting hit up here. Even after school hours. So I think that would be a great thing for our community," Stone said.

Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles said the TxDOT will add line striping’s that will include a right-turn lane, a straight-through middle lane, and a left-turn lane.

"We believed that if we re-striped some of the lane markings on the Panther wayside and change how our signals work, cars through here faster and in a safer way,” said Miles.

Miles said the goal is to have the project completed before students return to class in August.

"So we got a little window here in the summer where we can kind of get in here and get that done. When people show up next here, hopefully, it’s a little better for them,” said Miles.

Miles said right work is also being planned for sidewalk improvements on Panther way and Hewitt Drive, but that will not start until the road upgrades are complete.

