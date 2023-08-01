City of Killeen, Belton and Harker Heights move to Stage 2 water restrictions

The cities are all a part of the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District 1.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen, Belton and Harker Heights have announced that Stage 2 water restrictions are now in effect as of Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the cities, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District 1 (WCID 1) has initiated this Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan in order to target a 10-percent reduction in water usage.

The Stage 2 plan, which is affecting every entity that gets their water supply from Lake Belton, is defined as moderate water shortage conditions.

Residents in these areas are prohibited from using water to wash cars, fill pools, water lawns and more between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily and are asked to only use water on designated days.

Violations of these orders could come with a costly fine, so in order to be clear on the restrictions, please visit the following links: