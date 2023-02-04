Central Texas cities assess storm damage from Sunday's storms

The Pershing Park Baptist Church on Old FM 440 reportedly lost its steeple from the storm's high winds.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is just one of the Central Texas areas that saw damage from Sunday night's storm.

On Monday, the city confirmed there was minimal damage while the area was under a tornado watch-turned warning later in the evening.

During their assessment of damage, the City of Killeen said damage was limited to downed trees, fallen billboards and "some homes had their weather heads pulled up by a falling tree."

The Pershing Park Baptist Church on Old FM 440 reportedly lost its steeple from the storm's high winds.

There were no injuries or significant damage reported, though, the city said.

Meanwhile, Harker Heights, Marlin and Belton also experienced effects of Sunday's storms.

In Harker Heights, the area saw high winds, which knocked down structures as you can see below.

In Marlin, 6 News viewers shared photos of large hail. Randy Denzer, the fire chief at Westlake Limestone Volunteer Fire Department also shared video of what appeared to be a funnel cloud just outside of Marlin.

Over in Belton, the Jase Jefferson Baseball Complex at Heritage Park also experienced some damage from Sunday's storm. Per our 6 News reporter, a lightpole fell down and damaged a fence on field No. 2.

The Jase Jefferson Baseball Complex at Heritage Park in Belton took on damage during the tornado warned storm Sunday night. Most of the damage is only at field 2. Yes, that’s a light fixture from the broken pole on the field. @NWSSanAntonio @6NewsCTX @KCENWeather #txwx pic.twitter.com/h1ypPsuKYR — Baylee Bates (@BayleeBatesNews) April 3, 2023