City of Killeen encourages residents to trick-or-trick a day earlier

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen wants residents to trick-or-treat a day earlier instead of on Halloween, according to a news release.
The news release says the city has reserved Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for trick-or-treaters and for those who want to pass out candy or treats.
"Households that wish to distribute candy should turn the front porch lights on to indicate they welcome trick-or-treating. Trick-or-Treaters should only approach houses that have porch lights on and should never enter a home or car for a treat," says city officials.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, door-to-door trick-or-treating is a higher risk activity for the coronavirus to spread and recommends parents and kids limit large crowds.
Per the CDC, those choosing to participate should observe the following precautions:
Trick-or-Treaters:
- Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick
- Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)
- Keep at least six feet of distance at all times; avoid parties, encourage small groups
- Remain outdoors
- Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands
- Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying
Participating Houses/Venues:
- Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick
- Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters
- Keep at last six feet of distance from trick-or-treaters
- Keep all activities outdoors
- Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them
- Consider contactless delivery, by pre-packaging treats and setting them out to grab
Upcoming Fall events:
- Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Stonetreee Golf Club.
- The Killeen Police Department’s annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at KPD’s headquarters.