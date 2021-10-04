City of Killeen encourages residents to trick-or-trick a day earlier

The city has reserved Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for trick-or-treaters and those who want to pass out candy or treats.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen wants residents to trick-or-treat a day earlier instead of on Halloween, according to a news release.

The news release says the city has reserved Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for trick-or-treaters and for those who want to pass out candy or treats.

"Households that wish to distribute candy should turn the front porch lights on to indicate they welcome trick-or-treating. Trick-or-Treaters should only approach houses that have porch lights on and should never enter a home or car for a treat," says city officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, door-to-door trick-or-treating is a higher risk activity for the coronavirus to spread and recommends parents and kids limit large crowds.

Per the CDC, those choosing to participate should observe the following precautions:

Trick-or-Treaters:

Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick

Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)

Keep at least six feet of distance at all times; avoid parties, encourage small groups

Remain outdoors

Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands

Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying

Participating Houses/Venues:

Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick

Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters

Keep at last six feet of distance from trick-or-treaters

Keep all activities outdoors

Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them

Consider contactless delivery, by pre-packaging treats and setting them out to grab

