City of Killeen flag to rest half-staff for former Mayor Sidney E. Young

Mayor Jose Segarra says the City of Killeen's flag is to remain half-staff for former Mayor Sidney E. Young, who died Jan. 16. The flag is to remain as such until Jan. 23.

Mayor Segarra described the former mayor as one who showed dedication and commitment to his community.

“Mr. Young served his city tirelessly in several capacities for years, which shows his dedication and commitment to helping others,” Mayor Segarra said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young and we know he’ll be remembered by the countless lives he touched.”

Young died at his home on Lake Buchanan, at the age of 87-years-old.

Young was mayor from 1986 to 1989. He began as a City Councilman from 1972 to 1975 and 1979 to 1982. He also served as Mayor Pro-tem in 1975, 1980 and 1982.

Growing up, Young was a Killeen native and played football and baseball at Killeen High School. He later started his profession as a dentist in Killeen for 45 years.

Services for Young are Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas.