City of Killeen to fly flags at half-staff to honor Marines, victims of Kabul bombings

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will fly national, state and city flags at half-staff to honor the 13 U.S. troops and 169 Afghans who were killed in the Kabul bombings Thursday.

"On behalf of the City of Killeen, our deepest condolences go out to the men and women who serve this great nation, as well as their families,” City of Killeen Mayor - Jose Segarra said. “The tragedy in Kabul is intensely felt by this city, with passionate roots in the military, and too many people here who have seen and know all too well the toll this kind of attack has on a community like ours.”