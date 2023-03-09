City of Killeen to host career fair for multiple city departments

There is a fair amount of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions open.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a career fair for various positions throughout city departments on April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are open in different areas including, but not limited to the fire and police departments.

The city says it will offer a comprehensive benefits package with each position. The package includes paid vacation, holiday and sick leave, as well as health, dental and life insurances.

The city will also offer retirement benefits through the Texas Municipal Retirement System.

Those who are interested in employment with the city are encouraged to attend the event as well as browse and apply to open positions at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs.

For more information, visit here.